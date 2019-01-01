Time Bomb

Glory Days Day Cream

£12.00

What it does: - 4-in-one multi-tasker moisturizes, primes, evens skin tone, brightens - Leaves skin’s surface exceptionally smooth and tight without greasy residues that interfere with makeup - Skin looks bright, rosy, glowing: a perfect canvas for makeup Why it's critical: Moisture is fundamental to every skin type at every age, so a moisture-rich day cream is a given. What matters most for aging skin is: how that moisture is delivered, what other properties and benefits the moisturizer provides and whether or not it leaves skin’s surface looking natural and radiant….or greasy. How it stops the clock: Glory Days is a multi-functional moisturizer. Emollient rich, this immediately absorbed formula won’t leave residues on skin’s surface that “grab” or streak make-up. Re-boots skin with high levels of Borage Oil (known for its powerful anti-aging properties) plus a powerful blend of Glucose and White Flower Oils. Also acts as a primer, with a proprietary Hyaluronic Acid Complex that plumps, tightens and forms a protective matrix to instantly firm and smooth skin’s surface. Evens skin tone, while micro-reflective particles diffuse the look of lines and brighten. Makes makeup, which can age the look of skin, optional. For best results: apply daily to clean skin after Youth Juice Secret Oil and/or Youth Explosion Day Serum. 100ml £66.00 45ml £31.00 15ml £12.00