Bryony Gordon

Glorious Rock Bottom

DARK, HONEST, UPLIFTING. THIS IS A SOBRIETY MEMOIR LIKE NO OTHER. 'This is a book that tears down walls.' Marian Keyes 'Bryony Gordon is a terrific, compassionate writer whose razor-sharp honesty slices through every sentence of this compelling memoir.' Liz Day 'Poetic, raw and very important.' Fearne Cotton Bryony Gordon is a respected journalist, a number-one bestselling author and an award-winning mental health campaigner. She is also an alcoholic. In Glorious Rock Bottom Bryony opens up about a toxic twenty-year relationship with alcohol and drugs and explains exactly why hitting rock bottom - for her, a traumatic event and the abrupt realisation that she was putting herself in danger, time and again - saved her life. Known for her trademark honesty, Bryony re-lives the darkest and most terrifying moments of her addiction, never shying away from the fact that alcoholism robs you of your ability to focus on your family, your work, your health, your children, yourself. And then, a chink of light as the hard work begins - rehab; twelve-step meetings; endless, tedious, painful self-reflection - a rollercoaster ride through self-acceptance, friendship, love and hope, to a joy and pride in staying sober that her younger self could never have imagined. Shining a light on the deep connection between addiction and mental health issues, Glorious Rock Bottom is in turn, shocking, brutal, dark, funny, hopeful and uplifting. It is a sobriety memoir like no other. Industry Reviews Bryony Gordon is a terrific, compassionate writer whose razor-sharp honesty slices through every sentence of this compelling memoir. - Liz Day Poetic, raw and very important. - Fearne Cotton It is my favourite of Bryony's books. - Dolly Alderton This book will make us all kinder, brighter and better. - Daisy Buchanan This is a book that tears down walls. It will make sobriety attractive and accessible in a way it never has before. - Marian Keyes Brutally honest - Daily Mail Gordon's new book is a frank, sometimes wince-inducing and often very funny look at her 20-year relationship with booze. - INews Bryony Gordon has penned a compelling, candid sobriety memoir - Independent