Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Onia

Gloria Textured One-piece Swimsuit

$195.00
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Delicate styling and an exposed back lend a sophisticated feel to this one-piece swimsuit. Sweetheart neckline. Shoulder straps. Self-tie scoop back. Moderate fit. Scalloped trim. Nylon/spandex. Imported of French fabric.
Featured in 1 story
Retro Swimsuits For The Vintage-Obsessed
by Emily Ruane