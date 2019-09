Georgia Louise

Glolite Led Mask

$1395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Georgia Louise

Georgia is excited to share with you her latest LED mask, which replaces the Deesse Mask Pro. that she discovered in Korea 5 years ago. This mask comes with additional benefits including more LED lights (combo colors) and a neck piece. It also has gentle mirco-current so you can focus on fine lines and wrinkles. The probes are removable for extra comfort. 1 year warranty.