Globo Table Lamp

$995.00

Lustrous Sculpture. A constellation of acrylic spheres floats on a slim brass stem anchored by a sculptural marble base and topped with a brass dome. The shade refracts the light, makes the orbs sparkle, and creates a warm glow. Choose clear for a soupçon of hard glamour or opt for the carefully choreographed jewel-toned clusters. The sculptural Globo Table Lamp will resuscitate conventional interiors. Discover our entire Globo Collection.