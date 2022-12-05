H&M

Glittery Velour One-shoulder Dress

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Details Size Sleeve: Length: 64.6 cm (Size M) Back: Length: 85.6 cm (Size M) messages.garmentLength Short messages.sleeveLength Long sleeve Fit Fitted messages.clothingStyle Draped One-shoulder Composition Shell: Polyester 92%, Spandex 8% Lining: Polyester 100% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed No dry clean Machine wash cold Line dry Iron on reverse Low iron Material Velour Description Black/silver-colored Imported Yes Concept EVERYDAY FASHION Art. No. 1125095001