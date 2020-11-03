Bani Bands

Glitter Turquoise Headband With Buttons

Now available with buttons! We've added buttons to some of our top headbands for nurses, doctors, and anyone else that needs to wear a mask. These new headbands with buttons will allow you to put the mask straps around the buttons instead of your ears. Tired of the headband headache? This one-inch wide headband is velvet lined with an adjustable strap—our signature soft-grip fabric backing holds onto your hair and the adjustable strap ensures a perfect fit every time (will fit most heads, ranging from a small child to an adult with a large head). It won’t slip, break your hair, or give you a headache. Look good no matter what you’re doing, these bands will keep your flyaways out of your face while working out or hanging out. Medium Width. Hand Wash, Hang Dry. Imported.