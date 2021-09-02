ELF Cosmetics

Glitter Silicone Blender Duo

Put an end to product waste by applying skincare and makeup with our expert silicone sponges. These silicone sponges are designed to apply and blend skincare and makeup without absorbing a single drop of product! The smooth silicone surfaces ensure a flawless finish while using less product as product is not absorbed by the applicator! The larger blender is best for broader areas - perfect for applying skincare, primers and liquid foundation. The smaller blender works well for targeted makeup application like concealer. #84045