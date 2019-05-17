Search
Glitter Rosé Pool Float

$36.00$19.00
At Urban Outfitters
Sippin ros all day with this inflatable pool float available exclusively for UO. Shaped like a giant ros bottle with clear panel lined with glitter to get a little fizzy with it. With an included cupholder + valve for easy inflation.
