Glitter Rhinestone Embellishment Hair Clips
$4.59
Description: Features: 100% brand new and high quality Glitter rhinestone and faux crystal embellishment, funny letters alphabet design, 8 styles for you to choose. No sharp ends, gentle and comfortable accessories that minimize snags and reduce breakage. Made of high quality metal alloy, these hair clips are of smooth surfaces, they will hold your hair tightly with non slip. Flexible design can handle whatever thick or thin hair, curly or straight hair. High elasticity, fashion and durable. Strong and durable, with fine elastic, great for little girls to do hair styling. For you and your children, these adorable hair clips are suitable to any occasions, especially festival party. Occasion for birthday party, baby show, family photo, weddings, DIY decoration, cloth dress up accessory, dance recital costume and more. Perfect for Christmas carnivals, masquerade, mardi gras, party ball PROM, costume for cosplay party, stage, bar, nightclub, birthday part, etc. Specification: Material: Metal Alloy, Rhinestone Optional Letters: 1# girls, 2# star, 3# sweet, 4# boys, 5# kiss, 6# happy, 7# love, 8# sexy Color: Silver Size: One Size Length: 7cm(2.76in) Quantity: 1 pc Package includes: 1 x Hair Clip(other accessories demo in the picture is not included.)