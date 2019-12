e.l.f. Cosmetics

Glitter Primer

$4.40

Buy Now Review It

The perfect makeup starts with the perfect primer, even on your eyes. Our lightweight liquid Glitter Primer creates a lasting bond for your favorite glitter eye shadow. Works great with loose or pressed glitter. e.l.f. Cosmetics offers a complete line of makeup and professional tools - all at an extreme value price, so there is sure to be something for everyone. See bullets and images for more information.