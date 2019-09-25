Osenmei Inc.

Glitter Powder Eye Shadow

$7.12

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Quantity: 1 Box Gross weight: Approx.8g Color: As the picture shows Matter:Powder 100% brand new and high quality Nail decoration Chunky Mermaid Holographic Glitter Chunky Mermaid Glitter.This is perfect mix of chunky glitter to create fabulous nail, Body and face art.This glitter has a rainbow effect holographic look. It is absolution amazing!Glitter comes in mulitple colors and you can pick and choose any color you need to complete your makeup/nail art project. Chunky Glitter Makeup