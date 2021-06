Bambah

Glitter Pleated Culottes

$545.00 $327.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Bambah glitter pleated culottes Gold toned cotton blend glitter pleated culottes from Bambah. Imported Composition Cotton 65%, Polyester 35% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Designer Style ID: S17GG002 Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size 8 (UK)