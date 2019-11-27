Kate Spade

Glitter Mini Canteen Bag

$258.00

Buy Now Review It

At kate spade

An extra special something for the one who's well rounded. we shrunk our andi canteen bag and covered it in glittery leather for a party-ready spin on the classic, hatbox-inspired shape. punctuated with an enamel spade detail, it features a top handle and includes an elegant chain strap that clips on and off. a double-zip closure opens to a snap-tab slip pocket and slots for your cards should you want to go wallet-free. the flat base ensures it sits pretty wherever you place it.