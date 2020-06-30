Stila

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow – Limited Edition

$24.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Stila

This brilliantly long-wearing sparkle eye shadow combines the perfect mix of pearl and glitter to lavish eyes with incredible luster and shimmer. With its uniquely lightweight, water-infused texture, it glides on effortlessly, then dries down smoothly, locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout, for eyes with a real "wow!" factor. Coral Crush (Sheer golden peach with green and pink sparkle) - StilaCosmetics.com Exclusive Shade! Beauty Junkie (Rose/pink with gold sparkle) - StilaCosmetics.com Exclusive Shade! Gypsy (Mid-tone lilac with magenta pearl) Next To Notte(Vibrant deep red with pink glitter) Gold Goddess (Sheer antique gold with silver sparkle) Smoky Storm (Light Pewter with silver sparkle) Ballet Baby (Sheer baby pink with silver sparkle) Figment (Baby blue with a surprise fuchsia flash) - StilaCosmetics.com Exclusive Shade! Illusion (Yellow with a surprise mint and pink flash) - StilaCosmetics.com Exclusive Shade! Deception (Baby Pink with a surprise yellow flash) - StilaCosmetics.com Exclusive Shade! 0.153 fl. oz./4.5 mL Please note all sales of this item are final.