Stila

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

$24.00 $16.80

Buy Now Review It

At LovelySkin.com

Product Overview Create long-lasting sparkle with stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow. This brilliantly long-wearing sparkle eye shadow combines the perfect mix of pearl and glitter to lavish eyes with incredible luster and shimmer. With its uniquely lightweight, water-infused texture, Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow glides on effortlessly, then dries down smoothly, locking in maximum sparkle with minimal fallout, for eyes with a real "wow!" factor. Highlights Creates a subtle shimmer Long-lasting sparkle with a smooth finish Adds shimmer to eyes