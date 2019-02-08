Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Anthropologie

Glitter Gel Eye Pads: Chill & Depuff

$7.00
At Anthropologie
Refresh and renew tired, puffy eyes with these gel eye pads. Designed to be used as a hot or cold treatment, they encourage blood flow to your under-eye area, reducing inflammation and irritation.
Featured in 1 story
Under-$10 V-Day Gifts They'll Love
by Us