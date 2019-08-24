Search
Kiko Cosmetics

Glitter Eyeliner

$9.00
At Kiko Cosmetics
Glitter Eyeliner with glide-on applicator for a radiant line.   Eyeliner may be used alone or on top of existing eyeliner, eye shadow or eye pencil. Available in 2 colours: multicolour or silver.
