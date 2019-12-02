GNAT

Glitter Bondage Cuffs

$60.00

At GNAT

The Glitter Bondage Cuffs liberate your blissful submission. The GNAT Bondage Cuffs are lightweight, but also quite sturdy and built for play. They are perfect for kinky games of submission, and you can clip them to the Quartz Collar or to other harnesses for a bound effect. The dangling rings make a light twinkling sound and the heavy D-Rings are great for day-to-night wrist looks. These come 2 to a set. These cuffs measure 2" wide and adjust from 6"-11". They are for wrists, and fit most all folks. Roller buckles ensure a snug fit with eyelets every 1/2". These cuffs are very durable, but are not for suspension bondage. The 1 1/4" ring is great for rope bondage or metal clips. Materials: Glitter Vinyl Nickel Chrome Heavy D-Rings & Dangling Rings Roller Buckle in Nickel Chrome Rivets and Grommets in Nickel Chrome Heavy Duty Nylon Thread Size & Fit: These are Ready-to-ship and adjust from 6"-11". The fit most all folks, and even fit the smallest wrists because the backing rolls onto itself, creating a thicker back panel. the buckling strap is 1", and rolls on smoothly with extra loops to hold down any extra strapping. Production Time & Shipping ETA: This is a Ready-to-Ship item so it will ship in 1-3 business days. The Glitter Bondage Cuffs ships USPS Priority. Care Instructions: Store as you would latex, in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight Wipe clean with mild soup or moist towelette Wipe dry, around all hardware to avoid any erosion Two fingers should fit between all straps during wear for comfort and safety Do not submerge in water NOT for suspension