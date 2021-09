Miu Miu

Glitter Ballerina Shoes

£455.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

These silver Miu Miu glitter ballerina pumps are crafted from coated leather and made in Italy. They feature criss-cross straps with a press stud fastening, a branded insole and a ridged rubber outsole, Much like the magpie, we've got a thing for glitter. Lucky, we only wear our Miu Miu ballerina flats as a pair - it's one for sorrow and two for joy, after all.