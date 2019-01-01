StyleWell

Glenville White Single Kitchen Cart

$129.00 $116.10

Buy Now Review It

At The Home Depot

This versatile kitchen cart is the perfect solution to enhance the work area in your kitchen. Add storage space while keeping your essentials organized. A center drawer, a lower cabinet with a shelf, and two side hooks will store kitchen tools, accessories, and more. The kitchen cart has easy roll locking casters for your convenience. Three sleek colors: Black, True White and Grey, all with a solid wood top. Some assembly required.