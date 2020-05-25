United States
CALPAK LUGGAGE
Glenroe Travel Backpack
$52.00$39.97
At Nordstrom Rack
- Single top handle. Dual adjustable backpack straps. Zip around closure. Exterior features 2 zip pockets, 1 top zip accessory pocket with earphone hole, 1 slip pocket, 1 zip laptop and tablet compartment (fits 12.5" laptop and 8.25" tablet). Interior features 2 zip pockets, 4 slip pockets, 3 pen slots, and 1 key fob. Perfect for school backpack or bookbag. Approx. 18" H x 12.5" W x 10" D. Approx. 3" handle drop, 6-16" strap drop. Imported Available in:. Leaf print (Palm Leaf). Star print (Star). Solid color (Black, Lavender, Nude, Olive)