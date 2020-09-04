Cole Haan

Glenda Snake Embossed Leather Knee High Boot

$300.00 $89.99

This knee-high leather boot with a tall stacked heel is one you'll turn to for an effortless put-together look, time and time again. Runs small; order 1/2 size up. Almond toe. Snake embossed leather construction. Hidden side zip closure. GRANDFØAM cushioning. Stacked block heel. Approx. 15 1/4" shaft; 14 3/4" calf circumference. Approx. 3 1/2" heel . Imported