Search
Products fromShopShoesBoots
Rocket Dog

Glen Plaid Platform Combat Boots

$95.00$66.50
At Forever 21
A pair of combat boots by Rocket Dog; featuring an allover glen paid printed upper, a round toe, contrast platform, lace-up vamp, side zip closure, and a back pull tab.
Featured in 1 story
Shop Our Favorite Fashion Week Shoes
by Emily Ruane