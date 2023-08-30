Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

$548.00 $383.60

At Anthropologie

Style No. 35388685; Color Code: 020 Discover the entire Top-Rated Gleaming Primrose Collection by AnthroLiving. Stunning, vintage-inspired, and social-media-famous, the Gleaming Primrose Mirror is our bestselling style of all time. It's an icon, beloved for its exquisite details, including elegant adornments along its apex and edges. Available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and finishes to suit and magnify petite nooks and grand interiors alike, it reflects the best of your space (and your taste!), wherever it's placed. Due to the handcrafted nature of this piece, minor variations in the reflection can occur along the edges of the glass. Because this piece is crafted by hand, no two pieces are exactly alike. Please expect unique variations in color, natural texture, and pattern (including woodgrain) from the imagery shown. Handcrafted resin, iron, engineered hardwood, mirrored glass Three-foot mirrors are fitted with a ready-to-hang D-ring; hanging hardware is required. Anti-tip hardware kit is included and recommended if leaning. Please Note: Mirrors sized at 5 feet and larger should not be hung; they are intended to be leaning/floor mirrors and anti-tip hardware is included and recommended. To avoid damage to the mirror's appearance and longevity, we recommend that the base be equidistant from the wall on both sides, with a 3.5"- 5" distance between the base of the frame and the wall. Details by size are listed below. Wipe clean with dry cloth Imported