Le Creuset

Glazed Stoneware 23 Ounce Storage Canister With Wooden Lid

$52.00 $32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

An attractive storage canister—topped with a tight-sealing beechwood lid that makes it easy to stack—is made from dense stoneware that helps regulate the temperature of the contents while blocking moisture and keeping contents fresh. The raised, triple-ring logo design subtly brands the piece, and the nonstick, glazed interior makes it easy to clean.