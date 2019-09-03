Details
A sweeter world is at your fingertips, the Essie Glazed Days Nail Polish Collection introduces limited edition colors with a candy glaze finish, the innovative formula with translucent pigments creates a glazed look and delicious high shine. These shades are so irresistible, you'll take pride in showing them off.
Benefits:
Rainbow nail polish collection, candy glaze finish
new formula gives glazed effect and high shine
apply base coat, two coats of essie glazed days polish, finish with top coat