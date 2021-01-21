Hornsea

Glazed Ceramic Sugar Storage Jar With Teak Lid

Classic 1970s design by John Clappison produced by Hornsea Pottery from 1972. It was one of Hornsea Pottery's most successful ranges, sold throughout the world but was discontinued some years before the factory closed. This Hornsea Bronte lidded storage jar has a simple decorative repeat pattern in green against a brown base. I have three different storage jars for sale - this one is for sugar and has the word "SUGAR" on the design. The other two are sold separately but illustrated here. The coffee jar is a smaller size. This storage jar is in excellent condition with no cracks or chips and has a teak wood lid with original seal. Width 12cm, Height 15.5cm