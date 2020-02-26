Potey

Glazed Ceramic Planter

$19.99

[SHINY BLUE PLANT POT] Blue planter is accented with a contrasting natural color base for a contemporary look. Perfect for decorating a home office, kitchen, patio, or deck. [FLOWER POT DIMENSION] 5.3 inch in Diameter, 4.9 inch in High. Plant pot features a drainage hole and a rubber plug that will prevent excess water spills. [IDEAL GIFTS] All of Potey stylish ceramic planters are made from high-quality materials in easy-care finishes for a choice as durable as it is stylish. Potey planter is also wonderful gifts for family, mom, grandmother and friends. [GLAZED CERAMIC POT] Plant pot tend to be waterproof so hold moisture better and heavy enough to keep top-heavy plants from falling over. Great for tropical plants and plants that enjoy moist soil. [POTEY PROMISE] If you have any problem about our planter, just feel free to email us, and we promise to fix it within 24 hours. ▶Shiny Blue Plant Pot with Drainage Hole◀ Include: ✔1 PCS 5.3 inch in diameter plant pot ✔1 PCS rubber plug ✔1 PCS mash circle ◆◆◆Advantage◆◆◆ ❤The 5.3-inch diameter makes it a good choice for everything from pothos to flowers to herbs to aloe to cactus. ❤Plant pot features a mash circle, drainage hole and rubber plug that will prevent excess water spills. You can chose the planter WITH or WITHOUT drainage hole. ❤Glazed ceramic planter is rust-proof, fade-proof, crack-proof, and warp-proof, along with being shock resistant. ❤Shiny blue planter not only can decorate your pace such as home and garden, but also bring benefit to your health, such as reducing carbon dioxide levels in your home and making people feel happier and more relaxed. ❤Nicely packaged. Don't worry about them coming broken since they are really well protected in solid box and superior EPE foam. Potey planter is also wonderful gifts for family and friends. ★★★Note★★★ 1. Plant is NOT included. 2. Wipe with water and cloth. 3. Indoor or sheltered outdoor use; bring inside before frost or inclement weather.