Glaze #3 Lip Oil This Product Is: a juicy, nourishing lip oil that gives you soft, plump and glossy lips. Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: INNBEAUTY PROJECT Glaze #3 Lip Oil nourishes and hydrates lips with a gloss-oil texture that never feels greasy or sticky on lips. Formulated with red root oil from the skikonin plant to nourish dry lips, pomegranate to gently exfoliate and strawberry extract to neutralize free radicals. Additionally, this lip oil is made with a clinically proven plant-based complex that plumps lips immediately and over time. Glaze Lip Oil in Froz is colored with a sheer pearlescent pink and flavored like a refreshing glass offros, naturally sweetened with a hint of stevia.