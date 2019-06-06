TeiKis

Glass Water Bottles 18oz With Stainless Steel Cap And Nylon Protection Sleeves

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

MORE FOR YOUR MONEY - Each set comes with 6 x 18 ounce Glass Water Bottles with Stainless Steel Caps and 6 x Sleeves (Size of Bottles: Capacity: 18 oz. Dimensions: 8.3 inch high by 2.5 inch diameter) LEAK PROOF CAPS – Bottles are designed with recyclable materials that are free of BPA. These materials are safe and environmentally friendly. The caps are constructed with high quality stainless steel, and they have a O-ring seal that is leak proof. LOW MAINTENANCE – Designed with materials that are safe to place in the dishwasher, or can be cleaned with a brush. The smooth glass makes it easy to clean either way you want. DIVERSE – The possibilities are endless when using these Refillable Glass Bottles. You can safely store them in the fridge and easily grab them on the go. Ideal for filtered water, juices, teas or fruit infusions. Plus, the wide opening allows you to refill them with ease. LIFETIME WARRANTY - 100% Money Back Guarantee with LIFETIME Warranty