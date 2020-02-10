Kablo

Glass Water Bottle

$31.99

AUTHENTIC KABLO PRODUCTS: There are no counterfeit Kablo water bottles being sold on this listing. In some customer-uploaded images, you will see examples of our previous packaging which is a plain box – this is no cause for concern. Orders placed through this listing will receive authentic Kablo bottles in our plain kraft packaging as we're currently redesigning our branded box. The manufacturing standards for our bottles have always remained the same and you are backed by our 365-guarantee REPLACEMENT GUARANTEE: If your glass bottle or cap break within the first 365 days of purchase, we will ship you a replacement for free and cover the shipping cost. We are the original Kablo glass water bottle brand. We encourage you to thoroughly research the brands you purchase from on Amazon – many companies make claims of 'borosilicate glass' but do not specify their manufacturing processes and standards NO CONTAMINANTS: Leadless, non-toxic, BPA-free, BPS-free, phthalate-free, cadmium-free, and composed of 100% high-density borosilicate glass. We use uncontaminated organic materials to produce the highest quality borosilicate glass water bottles available. Borosilicate glass is chemically unreactive and it will never impart flavors or leach chemicals into your beverage like plastic or stainless steel alternatives. Perfect for natural spring water or mineral water SAFE: Kablo bottles comply with strict Federal and State standards for undecorated glassware, including FDA Lead and Cadmium guidelines and California’s Proposition 65. Resistance to thermal shock makes our water bottle a safer alternative allowing you to enjoy iced or boiling hot beverages; Our glass bottles are dishwasher safe; *stainless steel caps should be hand washed. By choosing a glass water bottle you are helping to reduce single-use plastic bottle pollution and keeping our oceans clean FITS CUP HOLDERS: Fits into standard size cup holders; wide mouth 2-inch opening for ample room to add ice, and create fruit or herb infusions. One or two refills provides your total recommended daily water intake. Bottle Height: 6 3/4" ; Diameter: 3" ; Mouth opening 2". Protective silicone sleeves are available to purchase and sold separately on Amazon