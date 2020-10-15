United States
Madewell
Glass Tumbler Scented Candle
$24.00
At Madewell
Product Details Hide When it comes to our candles we're into the kind of warm, familiar scents that create instant atmosphere. Poured in Minnesota of a special blend of soy wax, this one comes in a reusable glass container (hint: it'll make a great catchall for knick-knacks). Bergamot and amber: Like touring an Italian citrus grove (bergamot, currant, apricot, jasmine, freesia, rose, musk, amber). Sea salt and neroli: Like flower petals floating on an ocean breeze (bergamot, petitgrain, neroli, orange flower, sea salt air, white moss, amber, musk). Black tea rose: Like freshly dried flowers filled with memories of cozy afternoons (ivy leaves, rose, black amber, cedar). Soy wax. Burn time: 60 hours. 3 3/8"H x 4 1/4"W. Import. J1924