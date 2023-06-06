Kitchen Kite

Glass Tea Cup With Infuser And Lid – 16oz

[AESTHETICALLY PLEASING & IDEAL GIFT SET] Mesmerize your friends and family with this elegant and aesthetically beautiful hand-blown double walled glass tea mug with infuser and lid. It is attractive and cute so be ready to "wow" others and receive compliments! Watch your tea (or even coffee) suspended in mid-air and drink your beverage in style. The teacup experience is beautifully packaged in a gift box, making it an ideal gift set. It is sure to quickly become your favourite tea brewing cup! [EASY TO HOLD, USE & CLEAN] The single tea cup infuser is easy and intuitive to use and so you can never go wrong whereas, the ergonomic handle allows for a comfortable experience. It is durable whilst being very light weight. Simply place your stainless steel steeper and diffuser in the glass mug, add some loose tea leaves, seal with the provided silicone lid and see your tea brew in front of your eyes. When you finish, place your steeping strainer on the lid which doubles as a coaster! [WARMER FOR LONGER] The insulated glass mug keeps your hot drinks warm for longer. The double wall is filled with air providing natural thermal insulation for your drinks whilst protecting your hands from burning! The insulation technology removes the pain of having to constantly reheat your drink. The large tea infuser glass is also perfectly sized at 16 oz (450 ml) which means that you can enjoy your tea without the need of having to constantly refill your tea steeper cup. [DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE SAFE] The glass mug with infuser is made from borosilicate glass which means you can easily reheat your tea or coffee in the microwave and when you're done, simply place it in the dishwasher for a squeaky, shiny clean. As it is made from premium quality borosilicate glass, it is also lead, BPA and cadmium free. You can now rest assured that your loose leaf tea mug is natural and chemical-free. No reason to return back to your ceramic or porcelain mugs! [RISK-FREE PURCHASE ] You are our top priority so if for some reason you are not satisfied we will provide you with a full refund within ninety days of purchase. Also, there is a further option to sign up for a 2-year extended warranty. The tea glass with infuser has been designed with the intention of improving your drinkingexperience. Order your tea steeping mug now, while stocks last - and another one for your friend. Click the 'ADD TO CART' button and alter your experience forever!