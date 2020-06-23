Bayco

Glass Storage Containers

$32.99 $28.04

Buy Now Review It

[9 PACK GLASS CONTAINERS] BAYCO glass containers include 3 types and 9 sizes:Rectangle container: 1x370ml(1.6 cups),1x650ml(2.8 cups),1x1050ml(4.5 cups), Square container: 1x330ml(1.4 cups),1x520ml(2.2 cups),1x800ml(3.4 cups), Round container: 1x400ml(1.7 cups),1x620ml(2.7 cups),1x950ml(4.1 cups).(Please allow 0.1"-0.3" in differs due to manual measurements, your understand will be much appreciated.) Perfect for several events:gym,leftovers,picnic,portion control,work lunches,travel etc. [OVEN,MICROWAVE(Not the lids),DISHWASHER SAFE /FREEZER SAFE] These containers are oven safe below 700℉, you can use them for freezer storage,microwave(not the lids)and dishwasher. Easy to use and easy to clean.It's safe to wash the lids in the dishwasher, but high temperatures over a long period of time can deform the silicone sealing strip at the edge of the lid. Please wash the lids by hand as much as possible. [SMART SNAP LOCKING LIDS]The glass food containers with snap locking lids are airtight,no spill that ensure your food will last much fresher than normal plastic containers.The snap locking system forms an airtight and watertight seal,never food spilling over again.And in order to prevent the rubber seal sticking to the glass containers, please must wash the lids and glass containers before put them away. [MEET YOUR NEEDS] These glass containers will be a good helper for serving your everyday food storage needs,not only are these good for dry foods but also our glass containers are great for holding liquids such as juice,Soup and more.you can use them over and over again,save your money,your time,it's easy. [QUALITY CUSTOMER CARE] If you are not satisfied with your products or receive cracked products,please contact our store.We will provide the best solution to refund or resend within 24 hours.