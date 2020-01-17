Sur La Table

Our glass storage containers are perfect for leftovers, lunches on the go, picnics and more. Made of durable tempered glass, our containers are oven-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe and are extremely resistant to thermal shock. Each container features measurement markings on its side, a locking and a silicone gasket for a tight seal. Set includes ten containers with lids and a dry erase pen for keeping track of the content and dates of each container.