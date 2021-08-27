PEACH & LILY

Glass Skin Refining Serum

Peach & Lily's No. 1 Bestseller, Glass Skin Refining Serum, visibly brightens, firms, hydrates & calms. Clean, effective, silky, weightless formula. Benefits What does Peach & Lily mean by Glass Skin? Your skin at its healthiest. Easily achieve poreless, luminous and translucent-looking skin from within A revolutionary formula that visibly improves and prevents signs of photo-damaged skin Dark spots appear faded and skin tone looks more even Fine lines and wrinkles look smoother, skin appears noticeably more lifted Redness is visibly improved, and skin looks and feels calm Hydrates skin deeply and delivers Glass Skin radiance Nourishes and promotes supple skin with refined texture Fast-absorbing, silky, lightweight - sinks into skin to work at a deeper level Gentle, silky formula is fragrance-free, scent-free, silicone-free and non-comedogenic Cult-favorite Glass Skin Refining Serum loved by all skin types for transformative results Includes superstar ingredients: Peach Extract, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid Suitable for all skin types - including sensitive skin Apply to skin after cleansing and toning. Follow up with moisturizer. Use daily, both AM and PM. Peach & Lily created the Glass Skin movement to help people achieve their healthiest skin Alicia Yoon, celebrity esthetician and founder of Peach & Lily, struggled with persistent severe eczema. She learned how to transform the look and feel of her own problem-skin with gentle, safe and effective ingredients. All Peach & Lily formulas are crafted with this philosophy in mind. 100% Worry Free: Peach & Lily formulas are clean, non-toxic, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Leaping Bunny certified. Excludes 1,550+ ingredients: no sulfates, fragrances, formaldehyde, dyes or colorants, parabens, mineral oils, silicones, and more - ever. Key Ingredients Peach & Lily uses natural extracts and clinically proven ingredients to deliver visible results Niacinamide: a form of Vitamin B3 with anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative benefits; creates a visibly brighter appearance and targets dark spots Peptide Complex: proprietary blend of peptides helps boost collagen production, visibly improving fine lines and deeply-etched wrinkles for a smoother, glassier appearance Madecassoide: derived from Centella Asiatica Extract, noticeably soothes skin and helps rejuvenate Hyaluronic Acid Complex: a proprietary blend of short, medium, and long-chain hyaluronic acid molecules designed to draw moisture to the skin and help skin feel more hydrated, plumped, and radiant Peach Extract + Asian Mountain Yam extract: full of vitamins, antioxidants, and essential fatty acids to help keep skin visibly firm, radiant, and resilient Clinical Results 100% said the serum is suitable for sensitive skin 96% saw smoother and softer skin 96% saw increased hydration and improved dry patches 92% saw brighter, more luminous, and healthier skin with a radiant glow Third party consumer study results