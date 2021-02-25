Hosley

Glass Shell Dish

$17.94

Buy Now Review It

PRODUCT: Hosley's Clear Glass Shell Vase - 8" Long USES: They're just the right gift for a wedding and can be used for a party, reiki, spa. Fill with fresh flowers, silk flowers, potpourri, candles, glass beads, decorative orbs or use as a terrarium! BENEFITS: They can accent your home or office to give the welcome for your decor. MEASUREMENTS/MATERIAL: Each one measures 7.87" x 5.31" x 3.94" and made of glass. HOSLEY BRAND PRODUCTS: Hosley brand products are made from quality raw materials with minimal wastage at every step of production. With the goal of achieving a neutral carbon footprint, please recycle and help leave Mother Earth better off for future generations. Hosley's Glass Shell Vase - 8" Long. Vase measures 7.87" x 5.31" x 3.94". For decorative use only. Ideal Gift for Weddings, Spa, Aromatherapy. Flower arrangements, Bowl for orbs DIY Craft projects, LED Votive Candle Gardens.