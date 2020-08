EuTengHao

Glass Seed Beads With Two 0.6mm Crystal String (3mm, 24 Colors)

$17.99 $16.99

Buy Now Review It

1 result for "EuTengHao 13200pcs Glass Seed Beads Small Craft Beads Small Beads for DIY Bracelet Necklaces Crafting Jewelry Making Supplies with Two 0.6mm Clear Bracelet String (3mm, 550 Per Color, 24 Colors)"