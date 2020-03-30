Pyrex

Glass Rectangular & Round Food Container Set, 18-piece, Multicolored

$44.99 $29.73

Buy Now Review It

Pyrex simply store 18 piece container set Includes 1 cup round container, 6 cup rectangular container, and 7 cup round container, with two (2) each of 2 cup round container, 4 cup round container, and 3 cup rectangular container; Lids Included for each dish Each container is made from Pyrex glass which is microwave, dishwasher, preheated oven, and freezer safe; Lids are BPA free, and Top rack dishwasher, and Microwave Safe Glass containers are non porous so they won’t absorb food odors, flavors, or stains Air tight lids are designed to keep your food fresher longer Containers are easily stackable to save space; Clear glass allows for easy viewing of contents Made in the USA, this set comes with a 2 year limited on the Pyrex glass and plastic lids against manufacturer defects Stackable and nestable for easy storage, The Pyrex simply store glass rectangular and round food container set is also easy to clean. Pyrex simply store 18Piece container set includes 1-cup round, 6-cup Rectangle, and 7-cup round, with two (2) each of 2-cup round, 4-cup round, and 3-Cup Rectangle. Lids included for each dish. Each container is made from Pyrex glass which is microwave, dishwasher, preheated oven, and freezer safe; lids are BPA-free, and top rack dishwasher, and microwave safe. Glass and lids are non-porous so they won't absorb Food odors, flavors, or stains. Air tight lid seals are designed to keep your food fresher longer. Containers are easily stackable to save space; Clear glass allows for easy viewing of Contents. Made in the USA, this set comes with a 2-year limited on the Pyrex glass and plastic lids against manufacturer defect.