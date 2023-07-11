FST

Glass Pleasure Wand Heart Shape Crystal Massager Dildo

Glass material: Smooth surface, odorless, and safe. The glass material is not easy to contaminate with dust and is easy to clean. Multi-connected bead design: Enhances friction and can better stimulate the inner wall of the vagina or anus. Hot and cold stimulation: Can be warmed with warm water or cooled with ice water before use, so that you can get a different temperature stimulation. Suitable for a variety of people: Man and woman, homosexuality or personal, you can use this dildo to bring the anus or vagina a pleasure. Discreet packaging and worry-free purchase: Protect your privacy completely, there are no sensitive words on the packaging, please rest assured. If the product has quality problems, please contact us to arrange refund or return.