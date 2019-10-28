Glass Knot

$58.00

An artful tangle to top off your tabletop, shelf or a stack of books. Group them into a clever cluster or use one to make a solo statement Each glass knot is individually crafted, and will have slight variations from the image shown A modern decorative statement piece Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler brings his iconic vision of a modern home to a completely new brand that’s fresh, fashionable, photogenic, and stylish AF Approximately 7" x 7" x 7" Glass Knot, White: An artful tangle to top off your tabletop, shelf or a stack of books. Group them into a clever cluster or use one to make a solo statement. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.