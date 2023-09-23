Rowing Blazers x Target

Glass Jar Candle, Tobacco And Cardamom

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights 7oz 1-wick glass jar candle Made from a blend of palm and paraffin wax Tobacco, clove and cardamom notes Glass jar decorated with pink and purple checkerboard print Burns for approximately 40hrs Description Create an inviting ambiance by filling your home with the relaxing scent of this 7-Ounce 1-Wick Tobacco & Cardamom Glass Jar Candle from Rowing Blazers x Target. Made with a blend of palm and paraffin wax, this single-wick candle is housed in a glass jar decorated with a pink and purple checkerboard print. Featuring tobacco, clove and cardamom fragrance notes, the candle has a burn time of approximately 40 hours. Rowing Blazers sits at the intersection of design, culture, nostalgia and sport. Founded by archaeologist and former U.S. national team rower Jack Carlson, the brand is known for its quirky, colorful take on the classics—as well as its devoted community and sense of humor. From its clubhouse in New York City, the brand has redefined old-school American style. Now, they’re teaming up with Target for a limited-edition collection and everyone’s invited.