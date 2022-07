Raiffe

Glass Handbag By Raiffe In Crystal Clear

$900.00

Buy Now Review It

At 1st Dibs

About This bag was designed to maximize the refractory quality of glass. It featured soft wavy ridges on it’s surface which bend, throw and magnify light in heavenly arcs and rainbows. No other material shapes and manipulates light quite like glass does, and this piece does it particularly well.