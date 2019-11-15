Kevyn Aucoin

Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator Kit

$63.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Highlight glowing skin without the glitter effect using Kevyn Aucoin's Dermstore Exclusive Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator Kit. This Dermstore exclusive kit includes three liquid illuminators that enhance your face and body with a glossy finish while hydrating your skin. Kevyn Aucoin's Dermstore Exclusive Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator Kit includes: Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator (1 fl. oz.) - Crystal Clear . Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator (1 fl. oz.) - Prism Rose . Glass Glow Liquid Illuminator (1 fl. oz.) - Spectrum Bronze . Key Ingredients: Passion Fruit Oil: moisturizes and soothes skin. Marula Oil: replenishes moisture and boosts skin's resilience. Key Benefits: The lightweight formula easily absorbs into the skin . Creates a radiant glow when applied all over the body. Can be mixed into foundation or primer .