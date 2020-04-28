Kevyn Aucoin

Glass Glow Face Liquid Illuminator

Like glass skin in a bottle, the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face Liquid Illuminator gives a healthy glow without all the glitter or metallics. The unique formula creates the appearance of youthful, hydrated skin that has a glossy finish for face and body. Gapping the bridge between a highlighter and skin care, the radiant and seemingly transparent highlighter can be used alone or combined with your existing routine. Key Ingredients: Passion Fruit Oil: an emollient with moisturizing and soothing properties. Marula Oil: replenishes moisture and restores strength with antioxidants and omega fatty acids 3, 6 and 9 . Key Benefits: The lightweight formula easily absorbs into the skin for smooth, even application. Can be applied all over the body for a radiant glow. Can be directly applied to the skin or blended with foundation or primer .