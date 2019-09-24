A unique, lightweight face gloss that creates a look of youthful, well-hydrated skin with a glassy complexion. Highlighted Ingredients: - Passion Fruit Oil: Rich in omega 6, promotes a smooth touch on the skin.- Marula Oil: Rich in antioxidants and with omega fatty acids 3, 6, and 9; supports skin hydration; and soothes and reduces redness. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens.What Else You Need to Know: This universal, lightweight, unique formula creates youthful-looking, well-hydrated skin with a glassy look. The multipurpose glow-gel can be used on the face and body, leaving skin appearing clear, radiant, and seemingly transparent.