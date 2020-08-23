AmazonBasics

Glass Globe Desk Lamp With Led Light Bulb

An offset white globe on a sturdy black base makes this lamp not simply functional but sculptural. The white globe shade diffuses the light, banishing harsh shadows and glare. This compact lamp will add interest to any dark corner. 7" Diameter x 10"H Metal body, glass shade Compact enough for any space, the frosted white globe provides diffuse light. Assemble in 15-30 minutes Indoor use only