Vtopmart

Glass Food Storage Jars

$25.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

【Various Sizes】2178ml(73oz)、1100ml(37oz)、888ml(30oz)、800ml(27oz)、577ml(20oz)、500ml(17oz)、431ml(15oz) 【Airtight Bamboo Lids】The bamboo lids has durable silicone sealing rings for preventing the entrance of air and keep food dry, and it also does not make a sound or scratch the glass jar when the lid is lifted. 【Set of 7】7 pieces glass food containers with different volume meet you various storage need. They can collect pasta, nuts, flour, candies, cereals, spices and other small things. Your pantry and kitchen will look well-organized with these containers! 【Premium Glass Material】The glass jar is made of high borosilicate that can resist the high temperature by 932℉ and has no low temperature limit. You can put them in your kitchen, pantry, living room or refrigerator. 【Easy to Clean】With the wide mouth and visible jar, the containers is easy for filling and taking. Cleaning the lid with a cloth, and if the lid is washed directly with water, it must be completely dried before use. 【Stackable Design】Designed with different sizes of jars, you could stack the jar orderly, which also help you make the most of your space.