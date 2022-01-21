PixArtsCo

Glass Custom Album Cover

Best personalized gift for your loved one! Memorize your special moments with a song or photo acrylic, send a private message! Great gift for special days as celebration, home accessory, new decor! Get your Acrylic Photo Glass Gift Now! All product photos and product descriptions are copyright of PixArts, they can't be copied and used without our permission. All product photos taken by our employees or our outsourced agencies that represent PixArts. • Manufacturing Times: 2 - 5 business days (depending on the demand) • Shipping Times: 1-10 business days (depending on the customer country and shipping preference) ★ Worldwide Shipping NOTE: Customers are responsible from any customs fee or payment for delivery to your country. This is also consistent with Etsy policies. Send messages and add meaning in your gifts. Add value to this product with a personalization unique to you, which can be used as a family gift, friend gift, anniversary gift, boyfriend gift or girlfriend gift. Whether you want to give it a classic flair or customize it with mid century modern art. It all depends on you! For the photos, make sure you send it out a quality version of your photo and in square format. In case the photo is not in square format and processed like that, it is not our fault and the customer is responsible for sending out photos in the required format and in high quality. You can read below for the rest of the details. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ We can prepare any photo, message or special moment in any color of high quality A4 Acrylic Plexiglas. You can share with us the details of the photo, profile page or album you want to see on Plexiglass. We accept customization. Customizations such as 'name' or 'date' that you want to add extra to standard templates will be free of charge! Just contact us please. Our products are packed in a scratch-proof way. In 2 - 5 business days, your order will be prepared and shipped to you. Your order will be delivered within 3 - 15 business days in total depending on your shipping choice. Customization Section: Add your personalization in this format: - Main Message or Song Name - Message or Artist - Add your photo or attach photo link to be added as album cover - Second Be creative! Send us your photos or links in 12 hours. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ▻ Sizes 8 x 12 inches = 20 x 30 cm 6 x 8 inches = 15 x 20 cm 4 x 6 inches = 10 x 15 cm ▻ Customization Your message title or artist, message content or song title, photo or album cover, colors in the song plaque are fully customizable. ▻ Custom Photos Please send us your custom photo after your order, we can review its suitability and get back to you as quickly as possible. You can send the photo through Etsy messages feature, please don’t e-mail it, we might miss it through all the e-mails we receive. ▻ Delivery Time of the Order We produce your custom order within 2 - 5 business days. For express shipping option, delivery usually takes 1 - 4 business days with UPS Express. For regular shipping option, delivery takes 5-10 business days. These days are additional to manufacturing times. So, you expect to receive your order within 3 - 15 business days depending on your shipping preference. For Signature Confirmation, please notify within 24 hours of placing the order. ▻ Cancellation Please let us know if you want to cancel your order. If production has not started for your order, we would gladly cancel and provide you full refund. ▻ Return Because each product is custom made, it is not possible to accept returns for this product. In case you face any issues, please contact us so we can assist you. ★ IMPORTANT NOTES ★ • For this item, send us your photos in square shape. If you send us in another shape, your order will be processed with that photo. Please share with us the exact photo you want on your product. • Make sure your photo is not far from camera or has too much details, especially for 6x4in item size. Printed photos will not be as clear as the digital versions due to nature of the printing technology. Therefore we recommend colorful photos that is closer to the camera with not too much tiny details. • Due to nature of this product and printing activity, there might be minor differences in the printed photos and its colors. If such thing happens in your order, please get in touch with us so we can check for you if it is an unexpected case. • This is NOT an electronic item, therefore it will NOT play any song, video or recording by itself.